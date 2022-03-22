The Botetourt Brawlers 9-and-Under (9-U) baseball team was recently nominated to participate in the 2022 National All-State Championship on July 31-August 6 in Memphis, Tenn. as the one and only team to represent Virginia in the division.

All the players but two represent the different districts in Botetourt County. Eagle Rock, Cloverdale, Troutville, Daleville and Fincastle are all represented. The two boys not from Botetourt both represent the Glenvar district.

The team previously competed in tournaments during the fall of 2021 in Christiansburg, Covington, Stuarts Draft and Bristol.

Parents and friends of the team are currently looking for sponsors to help offset the costs for the team’s equipment (uniforms and meals) and their families’ lodging while the tournament plays out. The cost per player to participate is $375.

Anyone wanting to donate can reach head coach David Mays directly through Facebook, email (dmays1525@hotmail.com), or through any of the parents of players. The team plans on holding several fundraisers and raffles over the next few months.

“(We) would love to have everyone’s support sending the boys down to Memphis,” Mays said when recently asked about the team.

The team looks to raise at least $12,000 to offset the cost for lodging and players fees.

For more information about the Botetourt Brawlers, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Botetourt-Brawlers-Baseball-104384355250245.