By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

The Buchanan Town Council voted last Tuesday to approve its 2019-2024 comprehensive plan, its long-term growth development and revitalization guide, following a public hearing in which no one spoke at.

Prior to the adoption of the plan, the Buchanan Planning Commission conducted public hearings on July 15 and July 22. Subsequently, the Town Council conducted work sessions on September 5 and October 10. Combined, roughly 30 citizens attended the hearings.

Work on the plan started in 2016 and involved input from elected officials, appointed representatives, town staff, community organizations, and the public.

According to the first chapter of the plan, “A comprehensive plan provides a picture of the past, present and desired future of the community. The plan documents existing conditions and emerging trends and identifies the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

The plan outlines 10 top priorities. They include: enhance the town gateways, town park improvements and overall plan, overall sewer system improvements and grant opportunities, overall water system improvements and grant opportunities, enhance and maintain the quality of existing housing stock and overall appearance of neighborhoods within the town, historic preservation, pursue zoning, land use, and planning strategies for the orderly growth of the community, support town and county economic development efforts to reopen vacant manufacturing properties and improve marketing to encourage new businesses and reach prospective residents, develop a town marketing plan, and make and retain a town capital improvement plan.

Enhance town gateways

Buchanan currently has six town gateways, four of which are considered “major gateways” by the town. Mention of the gateways in the plan primarily focuses on the beautification of the gateways, including landscaping and better signage.

Town Park improvements and overall plan

According to the plan, the goal going forward is to develop a separate five-year plan for the development of the park. “In the plan will be a set of improvements and maintenance projects with the goal being to ultimately enhance the quality of life for town residents,” Jason Tyree, the town manager, said. “We’re probably looking at putting in a walking trail, adding some additional pavilions and restrooms, and a new music stage.”

Overall sewer system improvements and grant opportunities

Tyree said that the town is in discussion with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCAP) pertaining to grant opportunities. He added that a grant to pay for an engineering study from SERCAP will be coming in January. Once the study is complete, the town will be able to fill out a formal grant application with the USDA within the next year and a half.

Overall water system improvements and grant opportunities

Several years back, the town conducted a series of updates to its water systems. However, the updates didn’t address all of the town. Because of that, there are still water lines that need to be updated. Additionally, improvements are needed at the water filtration plant.

Enhance and maintain the quality of existing housing stock and overall appearance of neighborhoods within the town

The town will be looking into grants that will help residents maintain and improve their structures. “This will attract new people to the town, but will also help retain our existing residents,” Tyree said. Originally, Tyree said, the town focused its revitalization efforts in the downtown portion of Buchanan. Going forward, he noted, the town will be working to branch out its revitalization efforts into the residential areas.

Historic preservation

Tyree explained that the focus will be on saving and developing structures, specifically industrial buildings, for new purposes. The preservation of historic sites is also an area of focus in the plan.

Pursue zoning, land use, and planning strategies for the orderly growth of the community

“The goal is to make sure that we continue to use zoning in a way that it enhances a neighborhood,” Tyree said. He went on to say that inclusion of this goal in the plan will help ensure that the town continues to grow the way that residents want it to.

Support town and county economic development efforts to reopen vacant manufacturing properties and improve marketing to encourage new businesses and reach prospective residents

Discussions are currently underway between the town and the county for how both localities can benefit from the Industrial Revitalization Fund that is administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. “We want to attract new jobs and businesses to Buchanan,” Tyree said. “We want people to know that Buchanan is open for business.”

Develop a town marketing plan

Council members, Tyree said, want him and his staff to start marketing the town for its tourism and historic sites in addition to its events. “This will hopefully bring more jobs and visitors to town,” he said. He went on to say that the scope of the marketing effort will center around newspaper, magazine, and potentially television advertising. The deciding factor, he said will likely be the cost.

Make and retain a town capital improvement plan

The town capital improvement plan that will be drafted will cover all of the town’s infrastructure, mechanical equipment, vehicles, and tools. “We want to make sure that we have a plan in place to replace, repair, and maintain all of the town’s assets,” Tyree said.