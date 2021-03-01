[the_ad_group id="1544"]
Botetourt Fire & EMS hold 2024 Girls’ Fire Camp

by Fincastle Herald
June 11, 2024
Campers pose for a photo with Botetourt emergency worker Cassidy Whitney. Michael Brown and daughter, Cora, stop for a photo during Saturday’s Girls’ Fire Camp in Daleville. By Matt de Simone   It was an exciting Saturday afternoon for Botetourt’s youth. Botetourt County Fire & EMS’s third annual Girls’ Fire Camp saw 52 campers participate in an educational morning filled with fire safety skills, Stop the Bleed training, and a visit from the Carilion Life-Guard helicopter. When asked about last weekend’s educational event, Botetourt County Fire & EMS Retention Specialist Taylor Lunsford shared “Camp was incredible and the girls had...

