The Compress and Shock Foundation, a Roanoke-based non-profit established in 2016 dedicated to bringing free CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) training to the community, installed an AED at the Greenfield Sports Complex last week in Daleville.

Code One Roanoke designed the outdoor, weatherproof enclosure which can be accessed following a 9-1-1 call in the event of a cardiac arrest.

A grant proposal was presented by Compress and Shock to the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors last year. Compress and Shock are one of eight local recipients that applied for the 2021-22 Recreation Incentive Funds.

Free training for the community on how to use AEDs will be held on May 21st. Sign up at the Compress & Shock Foundation Website: https://www.compressandshock.org/event-details.