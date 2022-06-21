American Legion Riders from across the state will complete their Legacy Run June 24-25, riding around the state to raise funds and bring awareness to the American Legion Scholarship Foundation. The riders will be in Botetourt County on Saturday, June 25.

The scholarship fund provides help to children of soldiers killed since 9/11 and children of 50% or greater disabled veterans, while serving on active duty.

This year’s Honorary Road Captain is Buchanan’s Jimmy Eubank. The community is asked to support this event by waving flags and cheering the riders along the route as nearly 200 motorcycles are expected to participate. The route will bring them through:

Iron Gate between 11:45 a.m. and noon

Eagle Rock between 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.

James River High School between 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.

Main Street Buchanan between 12:45 to 1 p.m.

Stopping at New Freedom Farm in Lithia for a ceremony and food, departing at 3:30 p.m.

In Glasgow, 3:45 to 4 p.m.

Last Year’s Legacy Run raised $43,000 and had 112 registered participants. This year’s event is expected to be bigger with a funding goal of $60,000. All funds raised will be presented to the Department Commander during the Legacy Run and then presented at the National NEC Meeting in Indianapolis, Ind., in October.

For more information or to make a donation, go to https://www.legion.org/riders.