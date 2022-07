The 68th annual Buchanan Carnival closed up over the weekend as friends and families in Botetourt and beyond had one more week of fun in the sun. The nine days of the carnival saw local volunteers donate over 4,000 hours of service to provide carnival-goers a fun and memorable experience. A “thank you” letter penned by Buchanan Community Planner Harry Gleason can be found on Page 4. Here are a few sights from this year’s carnival.