The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following recent arrests:

• William G. Chochran, 23, of Natural Bridge, driving revoked, possession of marijuana, manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule drug, December 3

Christopher W. Hodges, 46, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule I/II drug, December 4

Benjamin L. Gibson, 35, of Loredo, W.Va., manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule drug, December 5

Melissa D. Hall, 39, of Christiansburg, obtaining drugs by fraud, December 6

Ricky E. Gillespie, 39, of Goodview, two charges of breaking and entering, grand larceny, December 6