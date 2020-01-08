The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:
- Brandi G. Hodge, 35, of Roanoke, driving revoked, possession of a Schedule drug, carrying a concealed weapon, December 24
- David W. Reynolds, 42, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, carrying a concealed weapon, December 24
- Suzanne B. Abbott, 55, of Vinton, driving under the influence, December 27
- Brandy A. Parkhurst, 30, of Buchanan, domestic assault, December 28
- Wanda F. James, 59, of Troutville domestic assault, December 29
- Christopher E. Kesler, 32, of Buchanan, domestic assault, December 31
- Caleb Spears, 24, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, drunk in public, December 31
- Eric D. Hall, 41, of Buchanan, assault with a caustic substance, malicious wounding, domestic assault, January 1
- Charles R. Glass, 59, of Salem, selling stolen property, grand larceny, January 2
- Roger K. Deline, 67, of Buena Vista, possession of a Schedule drug, January 3
- Scott M. Jones, 38, of Montvale, possession of ammunition by a felon, January 3
- Gregg W. Norris, 58, of Blue Ridge, possession of a Schedule drug, January 4
- Holley L. Whiting, 35, of Covington, driving under the influence, January 4