The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:

  • Brandi G. Hodge, 35, of Roanoke, driving revoked, possession of a Schedule drug, carrying a concealed weapon, December 24
  • David W. Reynolds, 42, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, carrying a concealed weapon, December 24
  • Suzanne B. Abbott, 55, of Vinton, driving under the influence, December 27
  • Brandy A. Parkhurst, 30, of Buchanan, domestic assault, December 28
  • Wanda F. James, 59, of Troutville domestic assault, December 29
  • Christopher E. Kesler, 32, of Buchanan, domestic assault, December 31
  • Caleb Spears, 24, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, drunk in public, December 31
  • Eric D. Hall, 41, of Buchanan, assault with a caustic substance, malicious wounding, domestic assault, January 1
  • Charles R. Glass, 59, of Salem, selling stolen property, grand larceny, January 2
  • Roger K. Deline, 67, of Buena Vista, possession of a Schedule drug, January 3
  • Scott M. Jones, 38, of Montvale, possession of ammunition by a felon, January 3
  • Gregg W. Norris, 58, of Blue Ridge, possession of a Schedule drug, January 4
  • Holley L. Whiting, 35, of Covington, driving under the influence, January 4
