The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:

Brandi G. Hodge, 35, of Roanoke, driving revoked, possession of a Schedule drug, carrying a concealed weapon, December 24

David W. Reynolds, 42, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, carrying a concealed weapon, December 24

Suzanne B. Abbott, 55, of Vinton, driving under the influence, December 27

Brandy A. Parkhurst, 30, of Buchanan, domestic assault, December 28

Wanda F. James, 59, of Troutville domestic assault, December 29

Christopher E. Kesler, 32, of Buchanan, domestic assault, December 31

Caleb Spears, 24, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, drunk in public, December 31

Eric D. Hall, 41, of Buchanan, assault with a caustic substance, malicious wounding, domestic assault, January 1

Charles R. Glass, 59, of Salem, selling stolen property, grand larceny, January 2

Roger K. Deline, 67, of Buena Vista, possession of a Schedule drug, January 3

Scott M. Jones, 38, of Montvale, possession of ammunition by a felon, January 3

Gregg W. Norris, 58, of Blue Ridge, possession of a Schedule drug, January 4

Holley L. Whiting, 35, of Covington, driving under the influence, January 4