“Treasure Island,” a full-length adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, adapted by Dan Neidermyer, will be presented by Attic Productions’ Youth Ensemble at the D. Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Center on February 3-5 and 10-12. Kailee Weiman directs this talented group of local youth, assisted by Kerry Williams. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Doors to the auditorium open for seating 30 minutes prior to performance time.

Synopsis: Jim Hawking and his widowed mother run an old inn in western England, and are visited by a pirate on the run, who leaves Jim with an old map. Long John Silver and his band of cutthroat pirates turn up to help search for the treasure. They are in for a surprise, when they find a hilarious old hermit has beaten them to the treasure.

This version of the original story is great for children of all ages, with a run time of approximately 60 minutes. This show is produced by special arrangement with Heuer Publishing, LLC of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Partial funding support comes from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Attic Productions is located at 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle. This is a general admission show, with seating on a first-come basis, and all tickets are $8 when paid in cash or by check at the box office. Tickets may now be purchased in advance on the website, www.atticproductions.info. For questions, call the box office at 540-473-1001 and a volunteer will return your call as soon as possible.

~ Attic Productions