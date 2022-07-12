Mountain Castles Soil and Water Conservation District (MCSWCD) received a grant from the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund to provide field experiences for middle school students throughout the last school year, including a canoe trip on the James River for every Botetourt seventh grader. The Restoration Fund also covered expenses for a sixth grade field day at the Catawba Sustainability Center on Catawba Creek.

“Field experiences are the most important component of our K-12 outreach program,” said Tim Miller, education and outreach coordinator for MCSWCD. “It’s hard for students to understand the need to protect our homes without paddling a part of the James or getting their feet wet in Catawba Creek. We want these experiences to help them to become stewards of our local lands and waters, but we also want them to understand the concept of ‘downstream.’ We live downstream from somebody, and the Chesapeake Bay is downstream for many of us.”

Without financial assistance from the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund, it would be nearly impossible for Mountain Castles to fund these experiences.

“While our cost-share budget for farmers is robust, the amount of money we have for education is very limited,” said Miller. Mountain Castles SWCD receives most of its funding through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation grants. Botetourt County and Craig County also contribute.

Dollars available through the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund are obtained through sales of the “Friend of the Chesapeake” license plate. In addition to educational programs, the Restoration Fund supports restoration and recovery efforts for the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Other states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed have similar programs.

“We’ve been fortunate to receive financial assistance from the Restoration Fund for multiple years in a row,” said Miller. “It’s allowed us to provide opportunities for Botetourt students at no cost to them or to the school system. If you’re in the market for a new license plate, look for the one with the blue crab!”

In addition to organizing educational programs, Mountain Castles SWCD offers cost-share and free technical assistance to farmers and homeowners. For more information, call (540) 400-0707 or visit http://www.mountaincastles.org/.