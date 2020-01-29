By Aila Boyd and Camden Staton

Botetourt County Public Schools is now offering a new sport for high school students – esports.

In the May of 2019, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) approved esports to become a recognized sport among high schools throughout Virginia.

In Botetourt County, two 10-player esports teams have been formed; one for Lord Botetourt and one for James River. All practices and games will take place at Botetourt Technical Education Center (BTEC) because it’s the only location that currently facilitates the needed bandwidth and computer requirements needed for the graphics involved.

The teams are being sponsored by two BTEC teachers. Kurtis Kennedy, who teaches information systems technology, and Chris Shaffer, who teaches computer systems technology and cybersecurity, both describe themselves as being “giant nerds.”

“Growing up as a nerd, I was never interested in football like my dad was. I was more interested in computer games. Luckily, my dad was also a nerd, so I had that background of computer gaming like a lot of kids currently do. They play PlayStation, Xbox, and computer gaming,” Shaffer said. “There is a professional league for gaming just like there is a professional league for football.”

Esports, Kennedy said, is growing more and more popular because of YouTube and social media influencers.

Like other sports, esports players have the opportunity to continue playing into college if they’re good enough. From there, some players go on to play professionally and make hefty sums of money doing so. The way it works is that gaming companies pay players to play their games and influence others to do the same. “People pay to watch really good esports athletes play their game,” Kennedy said. “It’s just like football, but the only difference is that they don’t get concussions.”

“Esports is an intro to the big leagues,” Shaffer said. “This is where you’d be scouted like a high school player would be scouted for college or the NFL. This is the introductory level competitive play.”

Throughout the season, players stay after school several days a week in order to hone their skills. “Because this is our first year, we’re making things up as we go,” Shaffer said of the format that is being used for the practices. One of the things that players work on is increasing the muscle memory of their hands. An advantage to having two teams that practice in the same facility, he added, is that they are able to play against each other.

Unlike traditional sports, the players don’t have to travel for games because they go up against other players from BTEC using the gaming systems. “Just like with any other sport, there are brackets and divisions,” Shaffer said.

Like traditional sports, esports teach teamwork, communication, strategic thinking, and leadership skills.

“Esports requires teamwork and strategy,” Shaffer explained. “They have to play together and use their individual skills to become a winning combination.”

The games that will be played include League of Legends, Rocket League and SMITE. League of Legends, Shaffer explained, is one of the most popular games. When playing it, five-player teams play a rock, paper, scissors style game with over 150 different characters who have unique abilities. “The team needs to work together to make a winning combination,” he said.

“Esports doesn’t participate in games involving drugs, violence, inappropriate, or shooter style themes,” Shaffer explained. “There will be no games rated above E for everyone.”

Shaffer and Kennedy noted that their goal this year is to go to the state championships. However, Botetourt County is at a bit of a disadvantage because it’s “late to the game” when it comes to esports.

The season officially starts on February 14.