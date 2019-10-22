The undefeated Lord Botetourt girls will be the top seed when the Blue Ridge District Volleyball Tournament is held this week at Northside High School.

The tournament opened Tuesday but Botetourt and second place William Byrd had first round byes. Third seeded Franklin County hosted Staunton River and fourth seeded Northside played host to William Fleming.

The semifinals are Thursday at the big gym at Northside Middle School. LB will open at 6 p.m. against the Northside-Fleming winner, followed by Byrd against the Franklin-Staunton River winner. The championship game is next Tuesday at Northside at 6 p.m.

Botetourt remained undefeated on Monday with a three-set win over Abingdon, 25-9, 25-12, 25-16. Abingdon is the second ranked team in Region 3C but the two-time defending state champion Cavaliers had no trouble putting the Falcons away as they improved their record to 23-0. Botetourt has not lost a set all season.

“The team played very well against a good Abingdon team,” said LB coach Julie Conner. “It was great to have a match like that before we begin post-season play.”

Miette Veldman pounded 13 kills to lead LB while Ryanna Clark had 11 and Taylor Robertson had eight with 14 digs and three aces. Jordyn Kepler had 34 assists and Kenleigh Gunter had 11 digs and three aces.

The Cavaliers will be the top seed for the regional, which begins November 5.

