The public hearing scheduled for last Tuesday night at the Botetourt County Governmental Offices in Daleville was delayed because the county was notified on the morning of the Board of Supervisors meeting that the applicant wished to postpone the public hearing regarding the Wellington Multi-Family special exception permits (SEPs) until the March 28 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The developer requested to use the extra time to thoroughly address the comments the applicant received during and after the February meeting of the Botetourt County Planning Commission. The public hearing was for special use permits increasing the density per acre (13.99 units) and raising the building height (55 feet). The property currently owned by Invest Properties LLC and Whisper Hill LLC, where the proposed 300-unit apartment complex will be developed, is located off of U.S. 220 next to the Daleville Cemetery.

Historically, Board of Supervisors has allowed applicants to defer as allowed by Virginia Law. The board voted unanimously last Tuesday night to defer.

“If there is an opportunity to have a proposal more in line with what the public has already shared with us, then let’s allow the time for the best possible project to develop,” said Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Amy White. “There was no reason to discuss a project for which the details may not be relevant next month. I appreciate the frustration but am comfortable giving everyone, the public and the applicants, more time.”

