What’s more fun than sitting on the front porch reminiscing about the good ol’ days? Sharing those stories with friends and family, of course!

The county’s first first Botetourt Reminisces event takes place this Saturday, November 5 at the Fincastle Library from 11 a.m. to noon. Hear stories of what it was like growing up in Botetourt. Botetourt County Libraries’ “Loose Threads Legacy Writing Group” will be sharing the stories they have crafted over the past few months alongside their instructor, Susan Mason.

Those who are interesting in sharing their story should fill out a form here, or drop off a copy of a story to any Botetourt County library branch. All stories must go through a vetting process before approval. Once approved, the county will contact submitters and inform them of when they will present on Saturday.

~ Botetourt County Communications