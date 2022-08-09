The Botetourt County August grand jury returned the following true bills last week:
DIRECT INDICTMENTS
- James Manuel Aquino of Fincastle, five counts of rape, five counts of object sexual penetration, five counts of forcible sodomy
- James Vivian Bedwell Jr. of Hillsville, possession of Schedule I/II drugs
- Michael Phillip Bibb of Charlotte, N.C., possession of marijuana with intent, failure to appear
- Michael Aaron Bowden of Roanoke, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny
- Chasity Dawn Brant of Gap Mills, W.Va., possession of methamphetamine
- Britney Shae Bush of Roanoke, grand larceny
- Brian Wayne Coffey of Eagle Rock, possession of methamphetamine
- Jeffrey Michael Crowder of Roanoke, driving under the influence-drugs, second offense
- Randy Lamal Dennis of Roanoke, manufacturing fentanyl-subsequent; manufacturing cocaine-subsequent; manufacturing psilocyn-subsequent; manufacturing methamphetamine-subsequent
- Joshua Ryan Dooley of Daleville, distributing fentanyl, conspiring to distribute fentanyl
- Michael Thor Dricker of Roanoke, bomb threat, robbery, construct/use hoax bomb
- Chasity Magen Dunlap of Vinton, possession of fentanyl, possession of para-fluorofentanyl
- Lauren Ashley Fernandez of Troutville, possession of methamphetamine
- Lauren Nicole Harrison of Blue Ridge, distributing fentanyl-subsequent, conspiring to distribute fentanyl, distributing para-fluorofentanyl
- Michael Pal Morris of Craigsville, possession of methamphetamine
- Sage Emerson Ray Nikitchuk of Roanoke, possession of a firearm by a felon
- Dustin Clark Ruley of Buchanan, driving under the influence
- Tony Smith of Fincastle, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny
- Michael Edward Spence of Troutville, grand larceny, possession of ammunition by a felon
- Joshua John Surprenant, address unavailable, grand larceny
- Kenneth John Waybright of Roanoke, three counts of distributing methamphetamine
- Louis Michael Zollo Jr. of Christiansburg, driving under the influence-drugs
CERTIFIED INDICTMENTS
- Megan Marie Allcock of Forest, possession of Schedule I/II drugs
- James Vivian Bedwell Jr. of Hillsville, possession of Schedule I/II drugs (plus direct indictment)
- Giovanni Curtis Cantrell of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine
- Jeffrey Michael Crowder of Roanoke, eluding (plus direct indictment)
- Caleb Gregory Hartwell of Roanoke possession of Schedule I/II drugs, failure to appear
- Tanya Lynn Hatzfeld of Elkton, possession of methamphetamine
- Dasmien Rashawn Jones of Roanoke, eluding, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent
- Morgan Reid Kytchen of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine
- Nathan Keith Mullins of Fincastle, bomb/burn threat
- Delilah Nolan-Cooper of Goodview, possession of Schedule I/II drugs, 16 counts of forgery of a public record
- Ever Leonel Rodriguez-Montoya of Fredericksburg, driving under the influence, third offense
- Dustin Clark Ruley of Buchanan, possession of fentanyl (plus direct indictment)
- Roberto Jasse Villarreal Rios of Elizabeth, N.J., two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, six counts of maliciously throwing missiles, eluding
- Steven Linwood Webb of Iron Gate, possession of methamphetamine
- Heather Jo West of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
