By Matt de Simone

Botetourt County Public Schools welcomed students back last Wednesday to begin their studies for the 2022-23 school year.

BCPS Superintendent Dr. John Russ stated during last week’s School Board meeting that he believed the first day of the new school year was “overall, a superb opening.” Russ explained that he and Director of Operations Andy Dewease were able to visit all 12 school buildings.

A total number of 4,470 students were in their respective schools on opening day. Russ explained those numbers could fluctuate and feels the attendance numbers are in “good shape.” In terms of the number of students from the previous school year, Russ believes the student numbers to be up.