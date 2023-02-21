The Botetourt County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday, February 18, in the Botetourt Room at The Glebe. Family members and guests joined the DAR members to celebrate President’s Day.

A memorial service was held for four DAR members that passed during the past year, Judy Young Morris, Margaret Lyon Martin, Catharine Stoner Peaslee, and Isabelle Ransone Watts.

The chapter had two officers retire from their duties, Roblyn Brand retired as Registrar and JoElla John retired as Regent.

Three officers were sworn in, Betty Holt as Regent, JoElla John as Registrar, and Dana Manos as Recording Secretary.

The guest speaker was Sam Winkler, a living history actor who portrayed Gen. Andrew Lewis. When the Revolutionary War began, Lewis was part of Virginia’s provisional congress and a militia leader. He helped organize the forces that fought against former Governor Dunmore and British raiders in Virginia. Congress appointed Lewis a brigadier general in 1776. Lewis lived in Salem and is buried in East Hill Cemetery.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political organization open to any woman who has lineage to a Patriot who contributed to the success of the American Revolution. It is focused on service to the community, and it fosters patriotism, education and service. The motto is God, Home and Country. More than 1,000,000 women have joined the organization since it was founded over 125 years ago.

Anyone interested or has questions about joining the chapter may contact Membership Chair Emily Talbot-Guillote via email at eptg1019@gmail.com or Regent Betty Holt, betty4658@gmail.com.