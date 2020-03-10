Botetourt goes strong for Biden

By Aila Boyd

Voters throughout 14 states and one territory, including Virginia, went to the polls last Tuesday to cast their votes for the Democratic Party’s presidential primary election.

Like the rest of Virginia, Botetourt County voters strongly supported former Vice President Joe Biden. He garnered 1,673 votes, which equaled 53.85 percent of the vote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) came in second in the county with 22.30 percent.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg came in a distant third place with 10.23 percent.

The Democratic Party’s presidential nominee will be officially selected at the party’s convention on July 12-16 in Milwaukee, Wis..

Because Virginia doesn’t register voters by party, all qualified voters were able to vote in the March 3 election.