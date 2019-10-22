The Botetourt Cavaliers took a 30-0 shutout win over the Vinton Terriers at Spartan Field in Salem last Saturday to advance to the Sandlot Super Bowl Junior Division tournament semifinals. Two Botetourt teams were alive at press time.

The Botetourt Cavs are scheduled to play Franklin County tonight in a Junior Division game at Bogle Field, behind Cave Spring Middle School. Salem and Cave Spring will play in the other semifinal and the winners will meet for the championship on November 2nd at Salem Stadium at 2 p.m. The Junior Division is for 12 and under players.

In the PeeWee Division, for 8 and under players, Botetourt lost to Glenvar on Saturday morning, 25-7, to eliminate the locals.

In the Little Division, for 10 and under players, Botetourt is the top seed and had a first round bye. Botetourt and Salem were scheduled to play Tuesday night in Salem in a quarterfinal game. The winner advances to a game at Bogle on Saturday at 10 a.m. against the winner of a quarterfinal between Glenvar and Franklin County. The Little Division championship is November 2 at Salem Stadium at noon.