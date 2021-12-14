By Matt de Simone

Last week, the Botetourt County School Board met at Read Mountain Middle School in Cloverdale for the monthly meeting.

The board recognized BCPS Employee of the Month for November Heather Tolley of Buchanan Elementary School. Tolley is an instructional aide.

The December meeting served as the last for Buchanan board representative Michelle Austin, who, earlier this year, announced she would not seek another term. The board recognized Austin’s dedicated work serving the county.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve on the board with Ms. Austin,” Chairman Anna Weddle said during Austin’s recognition. “If I listed all of her accomplishments on the board, we may be here until Christmas. Ms. Austin is steady and pragmatic in every decision she makes while keeping an open heart about our students’ well being.

“She has spent countless hours listening to parents, researching legislation, talking to our legislators, and attending school events,” Weddle continued. “Like everything she does, she put her entire heart into being a board member. We’ll miss her level-headedness and quick math skills as she focuses on her real job.

“Ms. Austin—I know that Ms. (Kathy) Sullivan would be thrilled to know how you took over her role and how you two are now legendary. Thank you for your service to the community of Buchanan and every student in Botetourt County Public Schools.”

Austin commented on her time and thanked the board at the end of the meeting.

“When Kathy Sullivan, who was a devoted public servant for the Buchanan District, unexpectedly passed away, I was honored that people encouraged me to put my name in the hat for the appointment to the School Board,” Austin said. “I felt it was important to serve my hometown when my district was in need due to a sad situation. I wanted to step up.”

Austin mentioned the support of her family, despite her father’s trepidation about Austin’s appointment due to not being to make everyone happy with certain board decisions. She lovingly acknowledged that her father was correct.

She also thanked members of the board and their efforts to push for changes in bus routes, snow routes, and YMCA programs, crediting students’ participation during the summer months. Austin worked with four superintendents over her time on the board.

Austin also mentioned the public’s criticism of the board over the last several months.

“While it’s okay not to agree, there is always a right way and wrong way to go about things,” she stated. “To my most vocal critics, I will never apologize for upholding my oath of office when I stood at the courthouse, placed my hand on the Bible, and vowed to uphold the laws of Virginia and the Constitution of the United States of America.

“When I step back and reflect, I’ve determined that for every one negative criticism or comment, I was actually greeted after meetings with three times as many outpourings of support via text, Facebook messages, emails, cards in my mailbox, phone calls, and prayers. All of that support far outweighed the negativity that we heard in public comments.”

Austin also stated she would never apologize for relying on experts’ opinions during the health pandemic to make the best decision for the students of Botetourt County. She applauded the teachers and parents for their efforts over the last year and a half.

She also thanked the faith community in Buchanan, former School Board members, and her constituents and fellow board members individually and their spouses. She expressed her relief that Buchanan representative Jenny Wilson will successfully fill Austin’s seat on the board.

The public comments saw a citizen speak about the miscommunication regarding public remarks about the Emergency Relief Act (ESSER III) during the November meeting. Despite being advertised in last month’s agenda, citizens “were taken by surprise” that there was an additional comment period later in the meeting. This citizen suggested the School Board make it known via social media or website if there is an additional public comment period in the future to build better trust between the community and the board.

Another citizen addressed the rules for speaking at a board meeting, asking the board to review the “conflicting” rules that would discourage citizens from presenting specific issues to the board. She also asked the board to deliver more information about vaccines.

One parent asked for the board to look into in-school testing. She mentioned programs that require funding to implement testing for students who show symptoms of the COVID-19 virus in which tests can be administered given a parent’s permission.

The last comment was from a BCPS educator who explained the instructional tools displayed in her school were not meant to “draw” students to alternative lifestyles, as a citizen claimed at last November’s meeting. She noted that all BCPS educators work hard every day to make sure all students have opportunities and access to all programs and activities within the school system.

The board’s action items saw an approved motion to transfer self-sustaining funds to the Botetourt County Education Foundation for further admittance to Virginia Western Community College. Last month, Virginia Western Community College Philanthropy Director Amanda Mansfield spoke to the board about the progress of BCPS students enrolled in the Community College Access Program (CCAP). The board’s approval responded to Mansfield’s presentation about BCPS students’ success in the CCAP program.

Superintendent Dr. John Russ made his monthly report about recent applications submitted to the state for a grant that could offset costs related to bus driver retention efforts and state funding related to HVAC-related repair or replacement.

Russ spoke about the human resources and technology departments working to ensure that all personnel information is accurately reflected in the Master Schedule Collection (MSC) report. The MSC provides data previously collected through Instructional Personnel (IPAL) and Math and Science Course Enrollment (CEDC). The MSC also incorporates enrollment reporting of nontraditional students in designated Career and Technical Education classes.

He mentioned that BCPS school nurses and health aides completed their albuterol usage training. Starting January 2022, albuterol will be available in each school to administer to individuals who experience respiratory distress while at school. Albuterol is used to prevent and treat respiratory issues.

Personnel will complete their Mandt System training in December. The Mandt System is a relationship-based crisis interaction “train the trainer” program used extensively across America.

Russ revealed that a Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) information session would be held on December 16 to highlight Botetourt County Public Schools’ reading initiatives. These sessions are open to the public to attend in-person or virtually.

In terms of instruction, the superintendent’s report included information that parents can now access the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) Virginia Assessment Parent Portal. The portal is a web-based system allowing parents access to their child’s reading and math assessments.

Additionally, Russ spoke about technological efforts allowing students of Breckinridge Elementary School now able to hold their printed badge up to the Chromebook camera to log in.

Director of Finance Brandon Lee reported on the financial results for the end of FY21. He mentioned the global pandemic’s effect on preparations for future budgets. Out of the $52,586,434, BCPS spent $52,348,062 leaving an unspent appropriation of $238,371, which is 0.4% of the FY21 budget. Lee went through rollover amounts and how they would potentially be allocated.

Lee mentioned there was a slight enrollment loss due to the pandemic. BCPS’s budgeted enrollment for FY21 was 4,505 students. The March 30, 2021, Average Daily Membership (ADM) enrollment was 4,301.27, which resulted in revenue losses in basic aid and other Standards of Quality (SOQ) funded areas. The state came through with enrollment loss funding to cover those losses.

For more from last week’s meeting, visit bcps.live/archives to watch the meeting in its entirety. To read more about the FY21 budget and funding, visit bcps.k12.va.us/school_board/financial_information.