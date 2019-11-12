By Claire Kivior

Contributing writer

Garrett Brumfield, a speaker and disability rights advocate, was reappointed to the State Rehabilitation Council on November 1 by Gov. Ralph Northam. This marks Brumfield’s second term on the State Rehabilitation Council.

The council was established as a clause of the Rehabilitation Act of 1992, but not formally created until the session of 1994. According to the council’s website, its goal is to ensure “all Virginians with disabilities have access to quality services leading to meaningful employment, self-sufficiency and independence” in hopes that “they may prepare for and engage in gainful employment.”

Brumfield, a Lord Botetourt High School graduate, explained the council position is like a volunteer position. “I don’t work in the field of advocacy every single day,” he said. The council meets quarterly in Richmond. The council meets to discuss improvements to relocation services, job training, the betterment of public spaces, and responding to input by those with disabilities throughout the Commonwealth.

Brumfield feels confident with his new responsibilities, going from a member at large to a chairperson will take some adjustment. “I feel like I will naturally have access to more information and knowledge in the council,” he said.

Brumfield is an ideal representative for the council because he has first-hand experience. Brumfield was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at 6 months old, as a result of severe brain bleeding. Most of his early years were spent behind a walker, or with the aid of crutches. Brumfield had to work much harder than others to accomplish similar tasks. For instance, at 16 Brumfield knew he needed a driver’s license to increase his independence. He struggled to even be considered for a permit due to his condition. Eventually, after many hours spent training behind the wheel, Brumfield earned his license. After high school, he attended Radford University. He joined the Delta Chi Fraternity and worked at his school’s radio station. In 2012, he graduated with a degree in Media Studies. Soon after, began working in television and radio. It was through his career that Brumfield recognized he needed to “come to terms” with his Cerebral Palsy. Brumfield worked on becoming comfortable with his disability, and eventually began publicly speaking about it with others about acceptance, and defying limitations.

During its 2018 term, the State Rehabilitation Council reported many accomplishments. Some of the council’s notable achievements including lobbying General Assembly members on the importance of the Vocational Rehabilitation Program, attendance of the annual State Rehabilitation Council’s Training Conference, input in the Return on Investment Advisory Committee meeting, and amendments to the 2019 state-wide comprehensive needs assessment. The council has not yet published its 2019 report.

Brumfield reflected on his first three years on the council by saying, “I was impressed by the commitment and enthusiasm of the council members in fulfilling their statutory duties, their advocacy for Virginians with disabilities, and the support of the Department of Rehabilitative Services (DARS) to the council. This resulted in enhancements to the vocational rehabilitation consumer satisfaction survey, the development of the Council’s annual report, and continued guidance to DARS on providing exceptional service delivery to vocational rehabilitation consumers.”

The council works with nearly a dozen different boards and committees within the Commonwealth. The council concentrates its advocacy into areas such as healthcare (i.e. Medicare, Medicaid), communicative aid, Virginia Commonwealth University programs, and improving the quality of a “built-in” environment, which is typically a shared space, like a public sidewalk or building front, which an individual cannot control. The council worked to ensure these spaces accommodate those with disabilities by increasing built-in “walkability and rollability.”

This upcoming term as chairperson, Brumfield has high hopes. “I want to bring more people to the table, and more people with or without disabilities to understand the disadvantages” disabled Virginians are living with each day, he said. Brumfield aspires for those Virginians with disabilities to “be able to become as successful as possible, despite their disabilities.”He hopes to provide more opportunities for those who are physically unable to participate, to become involved in their communities. Brumfield’s main goal as chairperson is to “inspire the council members to continue with their good work, to ensure that our quarterly meetings continue to be productive, and to continue with our important partnership with DARS– all leading towards the gainful employment of Virginians with disabilities in Virginia’s workforce. ”

Outside of his work on the council, Brumfield continues his advocacy effort with Overcome Yours. Overcome Yours was founded in 2014, and mainly concentrates in the empowerment of others by sharing stories, and motivational speaking. Brumfield got his start in advocacy by attending a council meeting many years ago, where members suggested he start Overcome Yours.

Brumfield said, “I was told long ago that it was easiest to focus on an area which most affects you.” Brumfield now hosts talks nationwide through his organization.