By Matt de Simone

The Building Trades students of Botetourt Technical Education Center (BTEC) cut the ribbon last Wednesday on their latest “Books2Bricks” project at the end of Ridgley Lane in Fincastle.

The Botetourt Education Foundation, BTEC, and the Building Trades partnered to create the Books2Bricks program a decade ago. During this two-year program, participating students engage in planning, building code review and compliance, and project management related to residential homebuilding. The project provides students with real-world experience.

Phillip Simmons’s Building Trades Class at BTEC has constructed modular homes on the Botetourt Technical Education Center campus for the past nine years. During this timespan, six modular homes were built and sold at public auction. While this has been an excellent learning experience for the building trades students, modular home construction omits and limits the students’ exposure to numerous activities and trades.

Students began work on the current on-site house project in the 2020-2021 school year. Due to the unique circumstances involved with COVID-19, the students could not have a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the start of the new project. The endeavor marks the second Books2Bricks project undertaken by the Building Trades students. The first build took place from 2005-07 at Santillane Phase 1 just outside Frontier Way, not too far from the current project’s location.

Simmons hopes the students will have a temporary roof on the house by Christmas break with windows and doors set by the end of the 2021-22 schoolyear.

“This is the best opportunity these kids have to learn the different trades,” Simmons said. “They’ll get to see the different contractors coming in (having a look at their progress).”

The recent project didn’t begin until April, when BTEC students began laying block on the property. When the Building Trades students returned to school in the fall, they completed the block and started framing the house. Students are responsible for the entirety of the project from the ground to the roof and everything in between.

Before the ceremony, the students welcomed a couple of speakers representing local businesses who shared their thoughts about what a project like Books2Bricks can do for students’ futures in industries related to their current course of study.

Branch Group representatives Maggie Jackson, Hannah Donavan, and Kenna Smith spoke to the students about their business services. The company specializes in providing services and solutions for construction companies. Branch Group is also hiring and looking for prospective leaders with innovative ideas about construction management, design, and specialty subcontracting.

Clark Dixon of Varney, Inc. spoke to the students about career opportunities in electrical, mechanical, and plumbing services. Students asked Dixon questions and shared their ideas on their plans after they earned their degrees and certifications.

C.J. Booth, a BTEC graduate, owns Bitter Creek Construction, specializing in water, sewer, and electrical services. He spoke briefly to the class about their future in the industry.

“What you learn (in Building Trades) sets you up for a career,” Booth stated.

As the ceremony got underway, members of the Botetourt County School Board greeted the students. Superintendent Dr. John Russ provided his thoughts on the project and thanked Bob Patterson and the Botetourt Education Foundation.

Patterson recognized a few individuals responsible for providing the students with the means to work on their projects.

“This house will be built as good or better than anybody could build a house because it’s built under the tutelage of Phillip Simmons,” Patterson said during the ceremony. “He tells the students how to do something and lets them do it. If they don’t do it right, he has them tear it out and do it over. It’s an excellent way to teach.”

Patterson looked to the students and asked if his previous statement was true, to which the students collectively replied with a definitive “yes.”

The Ed Foundation is currently coordinating the prospective locations for the next Books2Bricks project.

Simmons closed the ceremony by thanking the Ed Foundation, his students, and other individuals and companies while reminding the importance of the job for the students’ futures in the building industry.

For more information about the project and other news regarding the Botetourt Education Foundation, visit bcpsedufoundation.ss16.sharpschool.com.