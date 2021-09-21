Mountain Magic In Fall Festival –Saturday, Oct. 2, gates open to the public at 10 a.m. with activities continuing until 5 p.m. with more than 100 vendor spaces on the Buchanan Town Park, live bluegrass performances on Center Stage, and a display of classic autos and tractors.

Buildings on Main Street, dating from the early 1800s, are filled with art, antiques, crafts, furniture, hunting supplies and great food. For additional information, check next week’s edition of The Fincastle Herald or the town website at www.townofbuchanan.com

Last call for vendors for Mountain Magic In Fall Festival – If you wish to be a vendor contact the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4.

Auto & Tractor Show at Mountain Magic In Fall – Pre-register for the Mountain Magic In Fall Festival Auto & Tractor Show and save – register in advance for $5. To register, call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212 or download an application for the town website at www.townofbuchanan.com.

Buchanan Fall Clean Up –Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing through 2 p.m. A dumpster will be available for collection of waste from town residents, bring proof of residency. Each resident may bring two pickup truckloads orfour carloads for free. Loads above this will be $5 per carload, and $10 for pickup loads. No brush, leaves, tires, or, toxic items. For additional information, call 254-1212.

Second Sunday Dinner – Save the date of Sunday, Oct. 10 for the Town Improvement Society’s monthly Second Sunday Curbside Pick-Up Dinner.