By Matt de Simone

Last Saturday, the Buchanan community kicked off the spring season with the Buchanan Garden Festival at Buchanan Town Park.

Community members enjoyed several vendors selling their products and speaking with those in attendance. An Easter Egg Hunt highlighted the morning for the kids and parents, taking time away from the vendors for scavenging the park for brightly colored eggs.

The featured vendors included Answered Acres Candles, Alywillow Organics, Nona’s Friendship Bread, Tantivy Farm’s lavender products, the James River Drip celebrating its first anniversary, and more.