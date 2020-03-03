The Buchanan Lions Club recently inducted four new members, Jeanne Clark, Roxanne Smith, Cynthia Floyd and Kelly Berry. Anyone interested in joining the Buchanan Lions Club may contact the Facebook page, email buchananlionsclub@gmail.com or simply attend one of the meetings. Meetings are held the second and fourth Thursday of every month at North Star Restaurant, 15898 Lee Highway; Buchanan. Pictured are (from left) Past District Governor Rick Carrol, Kelly Berry, Roxanne Smith, Cynthia Floyd, Jeanne Clark, Zone Chair Kay Ford Patrick, Shantelle Crouch and Patricia Jasper.