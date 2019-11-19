By Aila Boyd and Claire Kivior

Editor’s Note: This article marks the third Educator of the Month. The honor was created through a partnership between The Herald and Botetourt County Public Schools. Each month, educators throughout the school division have the opportunity to nominate a fellow educator for this honor. An educator, as defined for the purposes of this honor, is anyone who works in the school division and positively impacts the lives of students. Winners are selected based on who receives the most nominations. In order to be nominated, educators have to exhibit at least one of the following: support, high expectations, accountability, consistency, positivity, or grit. The Educator of the Month articles appear in The Herald on the third Wednesday of every month.

Botetourt County Public School and The Herald’s Educator of the Month for November is Diane Buchanan. Buchanan was both shocked and surprised to win. “What do you say?” Buchanan said. “It’s just an honor to be nominated.” She is an instructional assistant at Eagle Rock Elementary School.

“Eagle Rock is a gem. A lot of people don’t realize we’re here. It’s a wonderful little school. There’s nothing like a small school. We know all the students. It’s a wonderful place. I love my school,” Buchanan gushed.

Buchanan not only has pride for her school, but her county as well. Having lived in Botetourt County all her life, Buchanan has a deep love for her home.

Before her 23 years of service at Eagle Rock Elementary, Buchanan worked in the county administration’s office. She worked in the administration’s office until she had her first child, and remained at home with her children until they were old enough to attend kindergarten.

There are no normal days for Buchanan, rather each day is filled with a new adventure, Buchanan noted.

“A normal day for me is just trying to get my students to be the best that they can be— going class-to-class working with the students, and giving them confidence and love,” explained Buchanan. She strives to create an environment for her students full of love, so that they will be more equipped to grown and learn.

Buchanan explained that a positive attitude makes all of the difference. “You have to come to work with a positive attitude and come work with a smile on your face. You need to be able to relate to the children on their level— get down on the floor with them,” she said. To understand the children she works with, Buchanan does her best to understand their perspective.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Chen noticed Buchanan’s ability to relate to her students as well. “She takes the time to build personal relationships with students. She cares a great deal for all students and works extremely hard to support them academically and emotionally. She is a team player, a hard worker, and is extremely compassionate,” Chen said.

Buchanan noted that she couldn’t do her job to the best of her abilities without the aid of the teachers who surround her— “I can’t do my job without the teachers telling me what they need from me.” Collaboration is necessary to create the best possible program for her students.

Her favorite part of her job is when her students understand the material she is teaching. “When they finally get it, and they just look at you like ‘I finally get it now,’ that’s one of the best moments,” she said. Moments like these are what inspire Buchanan to continue her legacy at Eagle Rock Elementary, and the significant role she plays.