Driving instructor Dorothy Hayslett (left) shows student Cherie Mattox of Eagle Rock how the newly installed Doron Driving Simulator System can help train students enrolled in the Commercial Driver’s License-A program at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College. The tractor-trailer simulator, says Hayslett, who heads up the DSLCC FastForward CDL program, can provide trainees with a variety of scenarios – such as heavy city traffic or icy road conditions or a downpour – not always present during regular behind-the-wheel training sessions. “We can simulate back-up maneuvers or even an accident,” Hayslett said. “Our students will know what the procedure is in the event that they’re involved in a mishap. That’s not really something you can recreate in the classroom.” DSLCC’s CDL-B program was recently approved for funding through the FastForward program, which provides financial aid for short-term workforce program; the CDL-B class schedule will be announced at a later date. Several CDL-A classes have been scheduled for the spring 2020 semester, with the next one beginning March 14. For more information or to register, contact FastForward Career Coach Brooke Shehan at (540) 863-2848 or bshehan@dslcc.edu. Visit www.dslcc.edu/workforce for more options.

