Happy Holidays to all our chamber members and Botetourt County!

Year-end reviews tend to tell you about how great the kids are, the puppy is growing and Grandma has lost her hearing aids yet again. Here at the chamber, our members are great! The chamber is growing and well, no hearing aid problems we know of.

Since starting at the chamber last June, I’ve been overwhelmed with the support of not only our members, but the local community also! I started with only a few weeks to plan a full chamber member annual meeting. Fortunately, a friend suggested I talk to Jennifer Vance, now our Meeting & Events coordinator. Jennifer’s experience let us roll right into our (last) meeting at Ballast Point, but our first meeting together. Hiring Jennifer has been a windfall for our chamber constantly planning and organizing the myriad details that are required to have great events.

In the last six months I’ve attended well over 100 meetings and events– from committees, after-hours, ribbon cuttings, luncheons and more. We’ve produced many events like the Emerging Leader Series that never existed before, a huge fall annual dinner with a great keynote speaker, a few Lunch and Learns, and more.

I’m often asked what we do at the chamber. We provide networking opportunities for our member businesses and education opportunities for their employees. We are in constant motion, either holding an event, wrapping up an event, or planning future events. I’m always out talking to current members, or meeting with future members and telling them what a great playground we have to play in!

I’m most pleased that Botetourt has embraced me wholly and thankful for the strong support from chamber leadership. Thank you all!

Speaking of busy, we are planning even more events this coming year! We’re kicking off the year on January 3 with the first State of the County Address. The response has been overwhelming and this event was sold out two weeks ahead. This unique event allows members of the community to come and hear from our county officials and ask them questions. Select officials will spend a few minutes talking about the past year and some hints on what’s coming in 2020. We appreciate their support of this meeting and willingness to allow us access.

Next up in January, is a repeat of the fantastic, well-received “Emerging Leader Series.” This is a four-day seminar for emerging leaders in a unique format of one seminar per month, so as not to overtax a busy schedule. Built by our Business Growth Committee, this series is specifically to help you develop those in your company you see promoting in the future. Some companies brought many employees from the same office so as to ensure all the staff at that location was on the same page. Please consider this series (open to all) to help develop yourself or your staff. And there’s more coming!

In all, we strive to ensure our members have many options to learn more about operating a business, helping their employees be more effective, and providing as many networking, business-building opportunities as we can. If you are a future member, we’d love to have you join. If you’re a current member, thank you for your support. See you in 2020!

-Grant Holmes

Executive Director

Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce