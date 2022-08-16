Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will host its 32nd Annual Golf Classic on Friday, September 30, at the Ashley Plantation Golf Club in Daleville. This is one of the Chamber’s biggest fundraisers of the year and will feature teams from area businesses competing for prizes and enjoying a fun day of golf. This year’s event offers an opportunity to compete in a hole-in-one contest to win $1 million. Players will purchase raffle tickets for a chance to compete in the contest. One ticket holder will get the opportunity to take the “Million Dollar Shot” and four other ticket holders will have an opportunity to take a hole-in-one shot for a $100,000 cash prize. The $1 million is paid as a 40-year annuity. The “Million Dollar Shootout” will take place immediately following tournament play.

Ashley Plantation Country Club exhibits some of the best mountain views of any golf course in Virginia. Wes Swope, PGA Head Golf Professional and General Manager, said, “We are excited to host the 2022 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament. The Chamber has added several new components to the event with the $1,000,000 Shootout for a hole in one as well as other holes in one and Closest to the Pin contests on all Par 3 holes. The golf course is in the best condition in my eight-year tenure. We are looking forward to seeing all our Botetourt area players, as well as all the Chamber members at the event.”

The Chamber is partnering with Food Lion Feeds to donate a portion of the golf tournament proceeds to area food banks. Sponsors include Food Lion Feeds, Winter’s Storage, Brent Hershey Agency-State Farm Insurance, The Glebe, CORA Physical Therapy, Wetlands Studies and Solutions, Inc., The Reserve at Daleville, F.A. Wagner Insurance Agency, RE/MAX All Stars Realty, and Servpro.

To register a team or sponsor this event visit www.BocoChamberGolf.com.