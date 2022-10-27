The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an autism workshop presented by Janet Lintala, D.C. Dr. Lintala is the founder of Autism Health, a low-cost center serving patients from 20 states, and is the author of The Un-Prescription for Autism. She is a national speaker, and lectures around the country educating families and healthcare professionals about the health challenges of the autism spectrum.

Dr. Lintala will explore the science behind the often-invisible health challenges of the autism spectrum, and how they can dramatically affect the mood, sleep, language and behaviors of autistic children and adults. She shares the simple protocols she uses at her center to support vibrant health on the autism spectrum.

Presenting with Dr. Lintala is Elizabeth Mumper, M.D., who wrote the forward to The Un-Prescription for Autism. Along with being a practicing pediatrician in Lynchburg, she is the President and CEO of the Rimland Center for Integrative Medicine, advocating for children and families through her work at the Center. She will discuss medical problems often associated with autism.

There will be a breakout session at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with vocational rehabilitation professional representatives from the Field Rehabilitative Services, Autism Services and Customized Employment, and Assistive Technology programs with the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS). The DARS team will present their experiences and recommendations and provide examples to show how services work at various life course transitions for clients with autism from age 14 through adulthood. Case study examples will be integrated throughout to illustrate effective practices and provide practical examples to help parents and caregivers understand how to prepare for the future. They will have information about the opportunities for assistive technology in the schools and the opportunities it provides for transitioning students into adulthood.

Richard Kriner, Autism Services and Customized Employment Program at DARS states, “We want to spread greater awareness and understanding in ways that result in more individuals making informed choices and accessing services that support their needs at the right time in their lives. This will lead to beneficial career pathway achievement outcomes for them and quality of life impacts for the community.”

The workshop is November 3rat Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center in Roanoke, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The charge to attend is $25 and includes a copy of the book and lunch. Online registration is available at www.botetourtchamber.com/events. Drs. Lintala and Mumper will do a 1.5-hour presentation, followed by Q and A, and will give away copies of the book. This program is being offered in partnership with Medical Grade Skincare, Inc., Southern Graphics, and Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

This workshop is part of the continuing community outreach mission of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce, as it works to bring educational programs to the community. “I feel this program is a beneficial resource for our businesses and community. We hope that it will be instrumental in educating parents, employers, educators, and professionals on different methods of addressing, identifying, and treating Autism and provide access to resources for care, support, and services,” said Khari Ryder, Executive Director of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce.

~ Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce