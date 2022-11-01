Members of Botetourt County staff introduced the newest members of the team to the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday at their monthly meeting.

Assistant County Administrator Jon Lanford opened the introductions welcoming Steve Richards as the county’s new Supervisor of Maintenance. Richards fills the position left by former maintenance director Ricky Dowdy. Richards previously spent time as Director of Maintenance for Zachry Construction.

Director of Community Development Nicole Pendleton then introduced Mark Bowles, the new county Building Official. Bowles comes to Botetourt after previously working in Roanoke City as a building commissioner and survey technician.

Pendleton then brought new county Development Services Manager Gail Carter in front of the board. Carter will be responsible for coordinating all commercial projects and permitting. She is a certified permit technician who also previously worked in Roanoke City.

Next up was the new county Code Enforcement Officer Matthew Lewis. Pendleton mentioned the position was recently vacated as Lewis arrives in Botetourt after previously working as a Code Enforcement Officer in Roanoke City.

County Library Director Julie Phillips then introduced two new library employees. Angela Knoblock is the new Library Assistant at the Blue Ridge branch. Knoblock arrives in Botetourt after previous library assistant experience.

Chelsea Wood is the new Team Leader at the Eagle Rock Library. Wood is a former Theater Arts teacher in Carroll County. Both Wood and Knoblock are currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Library and Info Science.