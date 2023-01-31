To celebrate and show support to the men and women who keep the lights on each day, Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative is having a Lineworker Appreciation Coloring Contest. The contest is open to students and kids.

Submit the coloring sheet through February 17

Every entry will receive a special gift from CBEC

Grand prize winner will receive $50 gift card

Grand prize winner will have the coloring page featured in an upcoming issue of Cooperative Living Magazine.

For official rules or to download a coloring sheet, visit https://www.cbec.coop/my-cooperative#cbec-in-the-community. Entries can be submitted by email to Maiya.Ashby@cbec.coop, dropped off at the office at 26198 Craig Creek Road or mailed to the CBEC office at P.O. Box 265 New Castle, 24127.

~ Craig-Botetourt Electric Co-op