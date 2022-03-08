By Matt de Simone

Daleville Chiropractic is Botetourt’s newest place for residents who need an adjustment.

The new healthcare establishment held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday with help from the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Executive Khari Ryder and Chamber board members joined chiropractors Dr. Aaron Trochim and Dr. Stephen Hussey to welcome guests to the event.

Trochim, a Franklin County native, started a clinic in Rocky Mount in 2014. He began working with Hussey a couple of years later.

“When we joined forces in Rocky Mount, we developed some systems of efficiency,” Trochim said during the event. “When we developed those tasks, we got a lot busier caring for a lot more people. My in-laws are right up the road in Troutville. My wife, Kelly, moved there her senior year of high school. We’ve had our eye on the area for a while. We’ve seen the growth, and we know this area needs chiropractic (care) a lot.

“We’ve worked hard for the past year to plant the clinic (in Botetourt), and we had to great people who know our systems really well to be able to come up here and sufficiently help the community.”

Office Manager Ruth Waddell joins Hussey in the new Daleville office. Waddell took guests around the office on a tour of the facility. The office’s waiting area features an exercise and therapy area where patients can practice rehabilitative exercises. Waddell brought guests into the office’s adjustment bays which feature various equipment needed for specific adjustments. Each bay has a computer where the doctor can access patients’ health info while adjusting.

The office features an X-ray room featuring a digital X-ray unit so that doctors can monitor X-rays on-site. That way, patients don’t have to travel elsewhere. Here, they can take the X-rays, and the doctor can see the condition of a patient’s spine, read the X-rays, and treat the situation accordingly.

There are a couple of examination rooms where the doctor may sit down with the patient to go over treatment plans, X-rays, and additional information.

The office treats patients with low back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, foot and ankle pain, knee and hip pain, vertigo, and much more. Daleville Chiropractic also treats patients who recently suffered injuries in car or workplace accidents and athletes who suffered injuries on the field or court.

Daleville Chiropractic is located at 133 Commons Parkway in Daleville. For more information, visit the website at dalevillechiropractic.com.