A Botetourt County grand jury met December 2 and returned the following true bills:

DIRECT

  • Steven Anderson of Lynchburg, driving under the influence, second in 10 years
  • William Garrett Cochran of Natural Bridge Station, two counts of driving suspended, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with drugs
  • Joshua Aaron Ferguson of Buchanan, three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny
  • Ricky Eugene Gillespie Jr. of Goodview, three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny
  • Travis Wayne Jett of Roanoke, six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, three counts of producing child pornography
  • William E. Pack of Vinton, possession of methamphetamine, possession of unlawful substance by a prisoner
  • Jennifer Marie Wingo of Roanoke, two counts of breaking and entering

CERTIFIED

  • Daniel Booze of Roanoke, wound by strangulation
  • Somer Rose Coleman of Clifton Forge, child endangerment, possession of Schedule I/II drugs
  • Laura Mae Deeds of Roanoke, three counts of carnal knowledge, three counts of custodial intercourse
  • Paul Joseph Distefano Jr. of Salem, grand larceny
  • Seth D. Dressler of Clifton Forge, child endangerment, possession of Schedule I/II drugs
  • Coleen Marie Fitzgerald of Vinton, possession Schedule I/II drugs
  • Somer Michele Gerald, a/k/a Somer Michele Underwood, of Cloverdale, possession of methamphetamine, assault EMS member
  • Philip Edward Harless of Roanoke, receiving stolen goods
  • Aiden Carrie Joyce of Buchanan, two counts of child cruelty
  • Casie Lee Kneipp of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl
  • Harley Chenoa Lockhart of Buchanan, breaking and entering, grand larceny
  • Latisha Christine Minnix of Blue Ridge, manufacturing methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Carl Lee Songer of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with drugs
  • Gabrielle Francesca Sowers of Troutville, assault on a police officer
  • Tony Christopher Wilson of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine
  • John Paul Witmer of Vinton, possession of Schedule I/II drugs, perjury
