A Botetourt County grand jury met December 2 and returned the following true bills:
DIRECT
- Steven Anderson of Lynchburg, driving under the influence, second in 10 years
- William Garrett Cochran of Natural Bridge Station, two counts of driving suspended, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with drugs
- Joshua Aaron Ferguson of Buchanan, three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny
- Ricky Eugene Gillespie Jr. of Goodview, three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny
- Travis Wayne Jett of Roanoke, six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, three counts of producing child pornography
- William E. Pack of Vinton, possession of methamphetamine, possession of unlawful substance by a prisoner
- Jennifer Marie Wingo of Roanoke, two counts of breaking and entering
CERTIFIED
- Daniel Booze of Roanoke, wound by strangulation
- Somer Rose Coleman of Clifton Forge, child endangerment, possession of Schedule I/II drugs
- Laura Mae Deeds of Roanoke, three counts of carnal knowledge, three counts of custodial intercourse
- Paul Joseph Distefano Jr. of Salem, grand larceny
- Seth D. Dressler of Clifton Forge, child endangerment, possession of Schedule I/II drugs
- Coleen Marie Fitzgerald of Vinton, possession Schedule I/II drugs
- Somer Michele Gerald, a/k/a Somer Michele Underwood, of Cloverdale, possession of methamphetamine, assault EMS member
- Philip Edward Harless of Roanoke, receiving stolen goods
- Aiden Carrie Joyce of Buchanan, two counts of child cruelty
- Casie Lee Kneipp of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl
- Harley Chenoa Lockhart of Buchanan, breaking and entering, grand larceny
- Latisha Christine Minnix of Blue Ridge, manufacturing methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Carl Lee Songer of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with drugs
- Gabrielle Francesca Sowers of Troutville, assault on a police officer
- Tony Christopher Wilson of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine
- John Paul Witmer of Vinton, possession of Schedule I/II drugs, perjury