KELLISON, Donald P.

Donald Paul Kellison, 57, of Fincastle, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Paul and Eunice Cauley Woodzell; son, Dustin Odell Kellison.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Patty Dudley Kellison; son, Justin Paul Kellison and fiancée, Crystal Roberts of Bath County; daughter, Mary Kellison (Boone) Doss of Marlington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Tara, Emily, and Kenzie Doss, Brandy and Joshua Kellison, Chelsea and Caleb McAllister; sisters, Brenda Robertson of Bath County; brothers, Johnny Kellison of Woodstock and Michael Cauley of Bath County; nephews, Travis Bierer, Dustin Moore and Kaytlin Thompson of Buchanan and Brandon Scott Moore of Montvale; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, in Community Church, 592 Lowe Street, Buchanan, with Pastor Bryon Roth officiating. Interment was private. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.