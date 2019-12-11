A 120-hour Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course is being offered for the spring 2020 semester at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, beginning January 9, on the DSLCC Clifton Forge campus. Jeanette Mann, program head of DSLCC’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program, is the instructor.

This course, which prepares students for certification as a Virginia and/or National Registry EMT, focuses on all aspects of pre-hospital basic life support as defined by the Virginia office of Emergency Medical Services curriculum for EMT and meets FEMA coursework and clinical requirements. Initial certification test fees are included in the tuition fee of $1,200.

Students must be at least 16 years old to enroll, and a valid AHA (American Heart Association) certification in CPR-BLS (Basic Life Support) is required.

The class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. through May 5 in Room 417, Warren Hall.

This course is a FastForward program, which provides short-term, in-demand training programs to Virginians at significantly reduced costs due to special funding grants. Eligible students may be able to take advantage of significant reductions in tuition costs while funding lasts.

For more information about the program, financial assistance, or to register, contact Brooke Shehan, FastForward Career Coach, at 863-2848 or bshehan@dslcc.edu.