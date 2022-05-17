What’s in your water? Did you know that private water supplies like wells and springs are unregulated? It is the responsibility of the homeowner to regularly test water quality, maintain the water system, and address any problems.

Confidential water testing and education are available through the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office in Fincastle. Pick up a kit on Monday, May 23 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Botetourt County Extension Office at 9 West Main Street in Fincastle, and plan to drop off the sample on May 25between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the Extension Office. Participation is voluntary and confidential.

Water samples collected by participating homeowners will be analyzed for 14 parameters, including bacteria, metals, nitrate and hardness at a cost of $60. Results and water system care and maintenance information will be sent to each participant either by email or mail, and a pre-recorded or live video presentation will be made available to help explain the summary results and recommendations to address problems. All information is kept strictly confidential and results are reported only to the homeowner.

Contact Kate Lawrence at 540-473-8260 or MCL87@vt.edu to register. For more information about the Virginia Household Water Quality Program, as well as many resources relevant to private water systems, visit www.wellwater.bse.vt.edu.