The Botetourt County Farmers Market held the second annual Honey Festival last Saturday in Daleville.

The event saw around 5,000-6,000 attendees the 45 vendors selling their wares and honey-themed items. The event was co-hosted by the Botetourt Farmers Market and the Botetourt Beekeepers Association. Visitors enjoyed the live music, honey-tasting, mead-tasting, and prizes. There were also fun activities for the kids, with face painting and more.