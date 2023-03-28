The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in February. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; others may be involved in the transaction.

Christine J. Adkins to Angela L. Akins, lot, $0

Mark D. Allison to Deborah J. Fine, lot, Shawnee Village, $595,000

Jeremy J. Arkenbout to Shirley I. Conradi (trustee), lot, Griffith Park, $246,000

Barbara J. Bennett to Tammy A. Clark, 2 parcels, gift deed

Kathryn J. Boone to Lewis D. Witcher, 3 parcels, $100,000

Tracy A. Burke (executor) to Luke G. Johnston, lot, Blue Ridge Heights, $209,000

Donna S. Campbell to Danielle S. Overstreet, 2 parcels, gift deed,

Donna Sue Campbell to ZRK LLC, 10.5 acres, $8,000

Ceola Holding LLC to Jennifer Lynn Bergeron, 1.283 acres, $265,000

Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 3 acres, $210,125

Ann Difrancesco (executor) to Jonathan P. Tolley, lot, 1.046 acres, $252,000

William T. Easterling to Eddie J. Easterling, lot, Rainbow Forest, $0

Randall K. Ellison to CFF Properties LLC, lot, Rainbow Forest, $34,000

Gala Farm LLC to Ashley A. Thompson, 4.121 acres, gift deed

Glen Wilton Volunteer Fire Dept. to Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 2 parcels, gift deed

Carl Hamm to Carl A. Hamm, 2 parcels, gift deed

John Phillip Troy Hart to Holly Peery, 4.870 acres, $47,000

Paul Hatfield (trustee) to West Street Properties LLC, 7.334 acres, $325,000

Hungate Fields LLC to Matthew A. Bryant, lot, The Preserve at Ashley, $628,000

Jayceej Ventures LLC to SB Holdings, 0.980 acres, $415,000

Melissa V. Johnson to Todd W. Oberg, 1.279 acres, gift deed

Thomas Keith to Old Locke Bend LLC, parcel, $16,000

Susan E. Kelly to Joseph Norton, lot, Cambridge, $299,950

Tammy L. King to Ricky W. Boblett, 1.345 acres, Oak Hill Estates, $10,000

Nancy C. Lingle to Dale Alan Beard Jr., lot, Hunters Green, $335,000

Rodger C. Linkenhoker to Mary Katherine Burns, 3.18 acres, $220,000

Lord Ganeshji Inc. to Roanoke Road Holdings LLC, 6.450 acres, $3,300,000

William E. McClane to 105 Tara Realty LLC, lot, Ashley Plantation, $1,285,000

Regina McKinney to Elizabeth J. Ryder, lot, Troutville Townhomes, $250,000

MCLP Asset Company to William W. Blessard, 3.60 acres, $138,000

MGB Properties of Roanoke LLC to Angus McClellan, lot, Rainbow Forest, $334,950

Muazzez Serife Mutlu to Richard S. Perkins 1 acre, $67,000

Heather Quwind Palmer to Christopher Nicholes Love, 0.757 acres, $30,000

Carol S. Powers (trustee) to Deane F. Powers (trustee), 482.5 acres, $95,400

Professional Coordinated Services to ZRK LLC, 6 parcels, $200,000

Roanoke Equity Investments LLC to Jayson P. Beaty, lot, Botetourt East, $289,950

Carl J. Saunders to Jonathan B. Thorne, 1.354 acres, $235,000

SCM Property Management LLC to Joe Lewis Ferrell Jr., parcel, $200,000

John D. Sebestin to Darrin Garvin Downey (co-trustee), lot, Cobblestone, $590,000

Earnest Vincent Slusser to Derek Wade Ferguson, 2 parcels, $86,000

W. Taylor to Philip Lalone, 2.06 acres, $222,400

The Home Pylon LLC to Thomas Bruno, 2.528 acres, $55,000

Matthew S. Thompson to 10696 Lee Highway Cross View, 28.252 acres, $300,000

Nelson C. Tolley to Troy W. Gowen, 2.15 acres, $190,000

William G. Walker Jr. to Michael R. Walker, parcel, $123,100

James M. Ward II to William J. Dillon, 4.719 acres, $261,000

Tolbert A. Williams to Freyja V. Williams, 2 parcels, gift deed

Susan E. Wilson to Roy Wayne Basham, 2 parcels, $50,000