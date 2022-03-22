The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in February. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others.
- Arthur R. Aiken to Donna K. Aiken, 1.5 acres, $0
- Kevin T. Akers to Donald Lee Bryant, 5.441 acres, $265,000
- Ted T. Andersen to Andrea Lynn Andersen, 1.40 acres, gift deed
- Loretta Anderson to Sherri Houle, 2 parcels, $65,000
- Loretta Anderson to Kimberly Tingler Pratt, 1.1710 acres, gift deed
- Greg Austin to Michael Allen Ailstock, 9.078 acres, $200,000
- Erryn Barkett to Flagship Properties, 0.466 acre, gift deed
- Matthew Blake to WRW Enterprises, 2 parcels, $135,000
- BLJ & Associates to Ellis John Reid, lot, Botetourt East, $289,750
- Mike Boitnott to Delmas Brian Heath, 5.192 acres, $249,000
- Boxley Materials Co. to Ready Mix Property Holdings, tract, $200,000
- Lewis L. Brugh to John Daniel Brugh, 2 parcels, $0
- Gayle Patricia Carte to Charles G. Boone, lot, $24,000
- Cindy B. Craig, Executor, to Priscilla D. Vaughan, 3 parcels, $122,770
- Thomas E. Dooley, Executor, to Kyla Jamison, 1.9 acres, $217,000
- Heath B. Dowdy to Bridget D. Dowdy, lot, Brookfield, gift deed
- Gregory S. Edwards to Britney N. Ayers, 6.760 acres, $44,500
- Hans E. Erdmann to David L. Pinkley, Trustee, 6.9934 acres, $381,500
- William L. Fekas to Jacob D. McCoy, lot, Botetourt East, $215,000
- Leigh Ann Firestone to Kaitlin J. Firestone, 3 parcels, $225,000
- First Bank to Joseph A. Overbay, 2 parcels, $45,000
- Fralin Waldron to Stateson Homes, lot, Daleville Town Center, $72,447
- Fralin Waldron to Stateson Homes, 1.78-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $72,447
- Fralin Waldron to Stateson Homes, 1.78-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $72,447
- Fralin Waldron to Stateson Homes, 1.84-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $72,477
- Robert Allen Gallimore to Matthew R. Clark, 34.490 acres, $175,000
- Charles R. Geiger, Trustee, to Christopher M. Vail, 17.120 acres, $620,000
- Susan K. Goode to Kimberly H. Pannell, 0.174 acre, $2,000
- Dewey L. Hale to Kenneth W. Redman, lot, $133,000
- Marcus L. Hardman to John M. Green III, lot, $485,000
- Jill B. Hepfner to Summer E. Hoyle, 2.825-acre lot, Mill Ridge $275,000
- Elizabeth Hoke Windle to Sierra Frosell, 2.0 acres, gift deed
- Gerald L. Hubbard to Charels J. Phillips, 11.818 acres, $125,000
- Calvin E. Huffman to Eric Bolton, 0.61 acre, $10,500
- Iron Gate Water Co. to Western Virginia Water Authority, waterworks, $0
- Tammy Iskandar to Jerry W. Saunders Jr., 2 parcels, gift deed
- Janet Covey Jackson to José T. Orellana, lot, Rainbow Forest, $260,000
- JCarbo Holdings III to NSA Property Holdings, 2 parcels, $6,930,000
- Daryl E. Keyes to Justin L. Huffman, lot, Appletree Village, $322,650
- Jessie D. Lacks to Old Fincastle Road, LLC, 2.251 acres, $45,000
- Edward Liana to Christine Liana, parcel, gift deed
- William J. Lyle to Mildred Durden, Trustee, 9.361 acres, $445,000
- Joyce E. Marano, by attorney, to David Bryan, 43.79 acres, $419,000
- Gregory Allen Marshall, Executor, to Stanley E. Strickler, 0.589 acre; to Lara Lee M. Strickler, 17 acres; to Kevin G. Marshall, 17.006 acres; to Gregory A. Marshall, 17.003 acres, all $0
- Debra Kay Medeiros to Joshua D. Lash, 0.604 acre, $171,000
- Zachary T. Moore to Roger L. Byrd, 17 acres, $340,000
- Eric James Morrow to Dora Delia Gamez Aguilar, 0.23 acre, $12,000
- Deborah Thoren Mowery to Allyson Mowery Hardin, 1.262 acre, gift deed
- Mavis J. Newman to Maxwell Wright, lot, Cedar Ridge, $285,000
- Michelle Lynn Pahl to Mashelle Bullington, 1.947 acres, $290,000
- Kimberly H. Pannell to Keith W. Pannell, 0.623 acre, gift deed
- Joseph L. Patterson to Amanda Lee Harper, 3.017 acres, gift deed
- Latitia Williamson Rookstool to Timothy Taylor Williamson, 5 acres, $141,000
- Edmond G. Rubeiz to Christopher E. Rubeiz, lot, Botetourt East, gift deed
- Samuel I. White, Substitute Trustee, to US Bank, 1.033 acres, $143,761
- Whitney E. Sargent to Brandon Schoch, 25 acres, $125,000
- Noel E. Saunders to Kevin M. Saunders, 5.424 acres, $446,800
- Joyce M. Shively to Robert E. Shively Jr., 5.914 acres, gift deed
- Rebecca Ann Simmons to Kenneth Wayne Arrington, 2 lots, White Oak Estates, $45,000
- Teresa G. Simmons to 4T Farm & Land Management, 2.010 acres, $227,500
- Peter D. Sprinkle to Michael Anderson Sprinkle, 3.015 acres and 2 parcels, gift deeds
- Spencer R. St.Cyr to Ashley C. Dunagan, lot, Fox Heights, $230,000
- Star City Investments to William H. Dooley Jr., lot, Blue Ridge Heights, $245,000
- Stateson Homes to Anita L. Williams, Trustee, lot, Daleville Town Center, $421,400
- Linda Snead Stewart to Walter Grigg III, 2 parcels, $43,500
- Jennifer G. Stuart to Elwood L. Nixon III, 1.252 aces, $32,000
- Robert Wayne Sullivan Jr. to Troutville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2.805 acres, $0
- Michael W. Washburn to D. Andrew Washburn, 2 tracts, $50,000 quit claim deed
- David Stull Watts to WRW Enterprises, 2 parcels, $0
- Clayton M. Woody to Robert Tyrone Anderson, lot, Rainbow Estates, $705,000
Leave a Reply