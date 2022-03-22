The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in February. The names of only one seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others.

Arthur R. Aiken to Donna K. Aiken, 1.5 acres, $0

Kevin T. Akers to Donald Lee Bryant, 5.441 acres, $265,000

Ted T. Andersen to Andrea Lynn Andersen, 1.40 acres, gift deed

Loretta Anderson to Sherri Houle, 2 parcels, $65,000

Loretta Anderson to Kimberly Tingler Pratt, 1.1710 acres, gift deed

Greg Austin to Michael Allen Ailstock, 9.078 acres, $200,000

Erryn Barkett to Flagship Properties, 0.466 acre, gift deed

Matthew Blake to WRW Enterprises, 2 parcels, $135,000

BLJ & Associates to Ellis John Reid, lot, Botetourt East, $289,750

Mike Boitnott to Delmas Brian Heath, 5.192 acres, $249,000

Boxley Materials Co. to Ready Mix Property Holdings, tract, $200,000

Lewis L. Brugh to John Daniel Brugh, 2 parcels, $0

Gayle Patricia Carte to Charles G. Boone, lot, $24,000

Cindy B. Craig, Executor, to Priscilla D. Vaughan, 3 parcels, $122,770

Thomas E. Dooley, Executor, to Kyla Jamison, 1.9 acres, $217,000

Heath B. Dowdy to Bridget D. Dowdy, lot, Brookfield, gift deed

Gregory S. Edwards to Britney N. Ayers, 6.760 acres, $44,500

Hans E. Erdmann to David L. Pinkley, Trustee, 6.9934 acres, $381,500

William L. Fekas to Jacob D. McCoy, lot, Botetourt East, $215,000

Leigh Ann Firestone to Kaitlin J. Firestone, 3 parcels, $225,000

First Bank to Joseph A. Overbay, 2 parcels, $45,000

Fralin Waldron to Stateson Homes, lot, Daleville Town Center, $72,447

Fralin Waldron to Stateson Homes, 1.78-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $72,447

Fralin Waldron to Stateson Homes, 1.78-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $72,447

Fralin Waldron to Stateson Homes, 1.84-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $72,477

Robert Allen Gallimore to Matthew R. Clark, 34.490 acres, $175,000

Charles R. Geiger, Trustee, to Christopher M. Vail, 17.120 acres, $620,000

Susan K. Goode to Kimberly H. Pannell, 0.174 acre, $2,000

Dewey L. Hale to Kenneth W. Redman, lot, $133,000

Marcus L. Hardman to John M. Green III, lot, $485,000

Jill B. Hepfner to Summer E. Hoyle, 2.825-acre lot, Mill Ridge $275,000

Elizabeth Hoke Windle to Sierra Frosell, 2.0 acres, gift deed

Gerald L. Hubbard to Charels J. Phillips, 11.818 acres, $125,000

Calvin E. Huffman to Eric Bolton, 0.61 acre, $10,500

Iron Gate Water Co. to Western Virginia Water Authority, waterworks, $0

Tammy Iskandar to Jerry W. Saunders Jr., 2 parcels, gift deed

Janet Covey Jackson to José T. Orellana, lot, Rainbow Forest, $260,000

JCarbo Holdings III to NSA Property Holdings, 2 parcels, $6,930,000

Daryl E. Keyes to Justin L. Huffman, lot, Appletree Village, $322,650

Jessie D. Lacks to Old Fincastle Road, LLC, 2.251 acres, $45,000

Edward Liana to Christine Liana, parcel, gift deed

William J. Lyle to Mildred Durden, Trustee, 9.361 acres, $445,000

Joyce E. Marano, by attorney, to David Bryan, 43.79 acres, $419,000

Gregory Allen Marshall, Executor, to Stanley E. Strickler, 0.589 acre; to Lara Lee M. Strickler, 17 acres; to Kevin G. Marshall, 17.006 acres; to Gregory A. Marshall, 17.003 acres, all $0

Debra Kay Medeiros to Joshua D. Lash, 0.604 acre, $171,000

Zachary T. Moore to Roger L. Byrd, 17 acres, $340,000

Eric James Morrow to Dora Delia Gamez Aguilar, 0.23 acre, $12,000

Deborah Thoren Mowery to Allyson Mowery Hardin, 1.262 acre, gift deed

Mavis J. Newman to Maxwell Wright, lot, Cedar Ridge, $285,000

Michelle Lynn Pahl to Mashelle Bullington, 1.947 acres, $290,000

Kimberly H. Pannell to Keith W. Pannell, 0.623 acre, gift deed

Joseph L. Patterson to Amanda Lee Harper, 3.017 acres, gift deed

Latitia Williamson Rookstool to Timothy Taylor Williamson, 5 acres, $141,000

Edmond G. Rubeiz to Christopher E. Rubeiz, lot, Botetourt East, gift deed

Samuel I. White, Substitute Trustee, to US Bank, 1.033 acres, $143,761

Whitney E. Sargent to Brandon Schoch, 25 acres, $125,000

Noel E. Saunders to Kevin M. Saunders, 5.424 acres, $446,800

Joyce M. Shively to Robert E. Shively Jr., 5.914 acres, gift deed

Rebecca Ann Simmons to Kenneth Wayne Arrington, 2 lots, White Oak Estates, $45,000

Teresa G. Simmons to 4T Farm & Land Management, 2.010 acres, $227,500

Peter D. Sprinkle to Michael Anderson Sprinkle, 3.015 acres and 2 parcels, gift deeds

Spencer R. St.Cyr to Ashley C. Dunagan, lot, Fox Heights, $230,000

Star City Investments to William H. Dooley Jr., lot, Blue Ridge Heights, $245,000

Stateson Homes to Anita L. Williams, Trustee, lot, Daleville Town Center, $421,400

Linda Snead Stewart to Walter Grigg III, 2 parcels, $43,500

Jennifer G. Stuart to Elwood L. Nixon III, 1.252 aces, $32,000

Robert Wayne Sullivan Jr. to Troutville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2.805 acres, $0

Michael W. Washburn to D. Andrew Washburn, 2 tracts, $50,000 quit claim deed

David Stull Watts to WRW Enterprises, 2 parcels, $0

Clayton M. Woody to Robert Tyrone Anderson, lot, Rainbow Estates, $705,000