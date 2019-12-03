The annual Fincastle Holiday Home Tour and Marketplace will be on December 14 this year.

The annual Fincastle Home Tour and Marketplace dates back to 1970s and the event has been offered consecutively for the last nine years, providing an interesting and informative event each year. Tour tickets will be sold at the Fincastle Baptist Church on US 220 for $15 per person and $12 per HFI member for the tour, which will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, the Marketplace, which is free, will be held at Fincastle Baptist Church from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., with at least 40 quality hand crafters/artists displaying and selling their creations.

The five homes on tour offer a varied and lovely group of holiday homes spanning three centuries of architecture and culture for touring, along with the Botetourt County Historical Museum, offering visitors an opportunity to view other historic artifacts and memorabilia which impacted the growth and development of the area.

Homes to be open for visitation and inspection include:

Pine Hills Home

671 Pine Hills, Circa 2011

This home offers picturesque hilltop views and reflects the Jeffersonian architecture of Monticello. The interior incorporates contemporary and traditional aspects by use of an open floor plan accented by a decor highlighting the owners’ family interest in coordination with local and Virginia history. The elegant entrance features a crystal chandelier from the Virginia State House, and the interior is enhanced with art and antiques treasured by the family. Along with the exquisite views, the grounds offer an attractive carriage house where the owners lived while the mail house was under construction.

Wind Flower Farm

185 Wild Rose Way, Circa 2003

Built in 2003, Wind Flower Farm rests atop a mountain plateau on 25 acres in Botetourt County. It is of Frank Lloyd Wright prairie home design. The layout brings the outdoors in with vistas from every room and the open concept floor-plan, tall ceilings and glass windows provide a 280-degree view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Frank Lloyd Wright features include stained glass fixtures and overhanging roofing. The home is a single level with two and a half bathrooms, three bedrooms, and a great room with stone fireplace. Other special features consist of a potting shed, pergola, garden statuary and vegetable and flower cutting garden.

Jacob Carper Saddle Shop

120 S. Church Street, Circa 1823

This 19th century home was previously on the tour without a family in residence, allowing visitors to see building techniques of that century without any furniture obstructing the views. It is now inhabited by a couple who have lovingly renovated and furnished this historic home. They are also working on the lower level which was the 19thcentury saddler shop to increase the living

area of the home.

Dickerson Bungalow

427 Main Street, Built 1953

This mid-century bungalow, built by Pat and Bill Simmons, is located at the top of East Main Street. Now the residence of David and Patsy Simmons Dickerson, the home has been remodeled and offers great flow and comfort. It is decorated with many handmade pieces of furniture lovingly created by Patsy’s father, Bill Simmons. The home has been the site of many parties for the town’s residents, as well as the locale for many winter days of sleigh riding down their steep hill. Visiting the Dickerson home is sure to be a trip down memory lane for many Fincastle locals.

Hillcrest

152 Frontier Way, Built 2005

This home was constructed in 2005 for Barbara and the late Gordon King, who moved to Fincastle from Hot Springs. They named the house “Hillcrest” due to the commanding views of the surrounding mountains to the north and west. Jim and Betty Reynolds purchased Hillcrest in 2016, moving from Roanoke County to be closer to family and grandchildren. As newcomers to the area, they have fallen in love with the community of Fincastle, and enjoy living in Botetourt County.