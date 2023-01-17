By Matt de Simone

The Town of Fincastle will present a winter market on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department’s training room consisting of around 20 tables featuring vendors and artisans selling food products, micro greens, soaps, and other products. The town also purchased 300 reusable canvas bags to hand out to shoppers that feature educational information about recycling and conservation.

The town is currently looking for volunteers to help vendors unload their wares from 9-10 a.m. the morning of Jan. 21. Proceeds from vendor booth purchasing goes to the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Dept.

According to Town Manager David Tickner, the purpose of the winter market is to give local vendors an opportunity to sell their wares during the winter time in a controlled environment. One of the goals of this market is to look at the feasibility a summer market on a weeknight somewhere in the town of Fincastle to give local vendors an additional opportunity to sell their wares.