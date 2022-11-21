Virginia Mountain Vineyard is a finalist in the Southwest Virginia Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest.

To coincide with the recent opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, Community Capital is assisting the Virginia Small Business Administration (SBA) in hosting a pitch contest this fall.

Ten finalists from 11 counties across the Southwestern Region are currently in competition to win five $10,000 prizes for business operation expenses. Applicants and current competitors will also have the opportunity to partner with the Hard Rock Casino to provide locally made goods and services.

Winners will be announced in early December during an awards ceremony at the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol. Community partners include: Friends of Southwest Virginia, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, and the Virginia Small Business Development Center.

The contest was established by the Southwest Virginia SBA and Virginia Community Capital.

“It was a contest that we had to enter,” Jacqui Sobeski, co-owner of Fincastle’s Virginia Mountain Vineyard, in a recent email. “We were required to prepare a two-page written proposal and a three-minute video communicating what we have to offer the Bristol Casino.

Sobeski and her team had about four weeks to prepare and submit their entries. On Nov. 4, they were informed that they were one of 10 finalists. On Dec. 8, five winners will be awarded $10,000 at the Bristol Casino.

“The real prize is being able to get in front of the Bristol Casino Procurement Team so they can consider providing our wines in their casino,” Jacqui added. “We are excited to be one of the 10 finalists and are looking forward to Dec. 8 and our discussions with the Casino Procurement Team.”

For more information about the contest, visit https://www.vacommunitycapital.org/about/events/upcoming-events/southwest-virginia-regional-bristol-casino-pitch-contest/.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report