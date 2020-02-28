A benefit fundraiser to create and maintain the Roger Dale Johns Memorial Scholarship will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Eagle Rock Fire House, 14762 Church Street in Eagle Rock. The Bingo and cake walk event begins at 1 p.m.

The scholarship will be open to students who are looking for a career in Fire/EMS/public service.

Johns lost his life in the line of duly. He served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, and he served his country as a United States Marine for eight years. Johns gave back all his life and in death he gave as an organ donor. His family wanted to continue his giving nature by establishing this scholarship.

Anyone with questions may contact Missy Johns, 540-855-1751; Debbie Williams, 330-354-3469; Darryl Johns, 540-589-0777; or DeeDee Bruce, 798-7967.

Anyone wishing to make a donation (cakes, door prizes, Bingo prizes or monetary) may contact one of the above. Volunteers are also needed to help with the event