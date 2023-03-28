A fund-raising spaghetti dinner will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Solomon’s Mission. 592 Lowe Street in Buchanan. It is being held to help raise funds for the family of 7-year-old Jepson Neil of Buchanan who has been diagnosed with cancer. Dinners (spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and drink for $10) will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, dine in or take out.

Mike Lee and his students will be performing. There also will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 tickets and a bake sale, all beginning at 4 p.m.

For information or to donate, contact Melissa Hutchens, 540-520-1752, or Kallie Blake, 540-529-5499.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report