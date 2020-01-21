James River basketball coach Mike Goad has been in this business a long time, and he’s won a lot of games. If things work out well he’ll pick up his 400th career coaching victory this week.

The first chance came Tuesday when the Knights played at Glenvar in a Three Rivers District game. River won the first meeting between the two on December 30, but this one was too late for press deadlines.

On Thursday the Knights will travel to Low Moor to take on Alleghany, and a third chance comes Friday when River hosts Radford in Springwood. Radford coach Rick Cormany won his 700th game as a coach last week when the Bobcats beat Glenvar.

Goad, a Lord Botetourt High School graduate, picked up number 399 last Friday in Springwood when the Knights beat visiting Giles, 58-44. The Knights jumped out to a 24-8 lead after one quarter and rolled to the win. River had three boys in double figures as Ryan Steger had 16, Heath Andrews had 11 and Jake Braun had 10.

“The kids played hard,” said Goad. “They really needed a good win.”

River improved to 2-3 in the district and 4-10 overall with the victory.