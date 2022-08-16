Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Dr. Lee R. Jones of Botetourt County to a four-year term on the Virginia State Board of Health as the Dentistry representative. The board gives oversight to the Virginia Department of Health and is led by the VDH Commissioner. This is a 15-member Board that is specifically charged by statute to promulgate public policies or regulations. The State Board of Health exists to provide leadership in planning and policy development for the Commonwealth and the Virginia Department of Health to implement a coordinated, prevention-oriented program that promotes and protects the health of all Virginians. In addition, the Board serves as the primary advocate and representative of the citizens of the Commonwealth in achieving optimal health.

Jones has been a resident of Botetourt County since 1992 and has served in Hospital Dentistry at Carilion Clinic since 1988.

Jones is a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry, completed Residency at the VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas, and Fellowship at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He is Section Chief for Carilion Clinic Dental Care, former General Practice Residency Program Director, and is on the faculty of Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Jones joined Carilion in 1988 recently completing 34 years of service.

Carilion Clinic Dental Care serves medically complex and special needs patients of Southwest Virginia and trains post-doctoral residents in its General Practice Residency program.

Dr. Jones is a Diplomate of the American Board of Special Care Dentistry, a Fellow of the American Association of Hospital Dentists, and a past-president of the Roanoke Valley Dental Society. He has received several awards for patient care and is active in leadership in his church, Bonsack Baptist.