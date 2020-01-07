Botetourt County kids are invited to participate in the “Great Beginnings” program for youth basketball, which begins in Salem this Sunday.

Great Beginnings is for kids 3 to 7 years old who want to get a head start on youth sports participation. The basketball program deals with basketball fundamentals and principles of organized sports with parent involvement in a relaxed atmosphere. Ed Green, a Hall of Fame coach from his days at Roanoke College, directs the program and it’s sponsored by the Salem Department of Parks and Recreation.

Cost is $70 and this includes a child and parents for five weeks of the program on five consecutive Sundays, beginning this week. The program is held at the G.W. Carver gymnasium in Salem and two sessions are available each Sunday, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. or from 3-4 p.m.

To sign up, or for more information, call Ed Green at 540-387-9516. Registration deadline is January 11.