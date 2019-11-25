Greenfield Elementary hosted an assembly on November 11, Veterans Day, to honor its community veterans.

KT Treat, retired Captain of the United States Air Force Reserves, shared about his and his family’s service, sacrifice and duties in the military and the call of each veteran to serve their country.

Jim Spitz, a veteran and member of the Lions Club, was recognized for his service as a Greenfield volunteer. He spoke about how each person can find a way to perform service in their communities.

Cub Scout Pack 211 presented and posted colors and well as presented information about flag etiquette. Student leaders shared information on the history of the day and the importance of its celebration. The Greenfield Chorus presented the song, “Thank You, Soldier.”

The program included a time of recognition for the veterans in attendance. Also, a moment of silence was observed with “Taps” played by Lt. Col. Carter Gill. The program ended with all in attendance singing “God Bless America.”

Veterans were invited to a breakfast reception prior to the assembly. Organizers thank Donnie D’s Bagels for the donation to the breakfast. The program provided all in the Greenfield community an opportunity to honor its veterans.