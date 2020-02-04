Home Sports News Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is inducted Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is inducted February 4, 2020 17 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Botetourt County’s Roger White was inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame at the Hall’s annual Hot Stove Banquet at the Salem Civic Center last Thursday. Among the honored were, left to right; White, guest speaker Murray Cook, inductees Matt McGuire and David Groseclose, Ray Bellamy, public service award winner Bill Rutledge and inductee Pat Daley. Photo by Brian Hoffman. Inco-Check RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Botetourt sweeps season series with basketball win over River LB girls will host Fleming Friday in Daleville James River girls basketball team will host Giles in Springwood tonight