Botetourt County’s Roger White was inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame at the Hall’s annual Hot Stove Banquet at the Salem Civic Center last Thursday. Among the honored were, left to right; White, guest speaker Murray Cook, inductees Matt McGuire and David Groseclose, Ray Bellamy, public service award winner Bill Rutledge and inductee Pat Daley. Photo by Brian Hoffman.
